Saturday pm Update: No Covid-19 Death: 8 New Covid-19 Cases in Kildare:

There are now 26,109 confirmed cases of Covid-19, according to the Department of Health

There have been no further deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland, with 45 additional new cases, the Department of Health has confirmed.

There has now been a total of 1,763 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland, with 26,109 cases.

23 are male, 22 are female.

77% under 45 years of age (50% aged 25 to 44 years).

There were nine cases in Limerick, eight in Kildare, seven in Mayo, six in Cavan, four in Dublin with the remainder spread across five other counties.

18 are associated with outbreaks or close contacts of a confirmed case and 12 cases as a result of community transmission.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: "Over the last five days, we have seen an average of 44 cases a day.