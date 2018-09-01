Listen: Journalists Released On Bail Over Suspected Theft Of Confidential Documents In The North

Two journalists - arrested in connection with the suspected theft of confidential documents belonging to the Northern Ireland police watchdog - have been released on bail.

Trevor Birney and Barry Mc-Caffrey worked on the documentary 'No stone unturned' - about the 1994 Loughin Island Massacre in Co Down.

It examined claims of state collusion in the loyalist murders and publicly named what it said were suspects.

Speaking after their release McCaffrey said the arrests should come as a warning to other journalists