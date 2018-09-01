Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen: Journalists Released On Bail Over Suspected Theft Of Confidential Documents In The North

: 09/01/2018 - 10:31
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
northern_ireland.jpg

Two journalists - arrested in connection with the suspected theft of confidential documents belonging to the Northern Ireland police watchdog - have been released on bail.

Trevor Birney and Barry Mc-Caffrey worked on the documentary 'No stone unturned' - about the 1994 Loughin Island Massacre in Co Down.

It examined claims of state collusion in the loyalist murders and publicly named what it said were suspects.

Speaking after their release McCaffrey said the arrests should come as a warning to other journalists

newstalk0931754.wav, by Hugh O'Farrell Walsh

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!