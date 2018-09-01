Trump Administration Critisised For Withdrawl Of Funding To UN Agencies

The Trump administration's been heavily criticised for its decision to cut funding to the UN's agency supporting Palestinian refugees.

The US State Department confirmed yesterday they will cut funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, calling it an "irredeemably flawed operation".

A spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas described it as "a flagrant assault against the Palestinian people" while here at home, Tánaiste Simon Coveney took to Twitter to criticise the 'shocking' decision.

Kfm's Deirdre Farrelly reports