'Scroll Free September' gets underway today - an international campaign urging as many people as possible to quit social media for a month.

It's being led by the UK's Royal Society For Public Health - with thousands of people from 56 different countries already pledging to quit the big 5 social media apps.

Signs someone is becoming dependent include increased preoccupation and growing obsession.

Psychotherapist Noel Bell says it can have negative consequences