Maynooth Municipal District Asked To Give Update on Publication Of HGV Limitation Bye-Laws For Maynooth Town

: 09/01/2018 - 15:46
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
Members of Maynooth Municipal District are being asked to give an update on the publication of the HGV limitation bye-laws for Maynooth Town

The motion brought forward by Independant Councillor Teresa Murray will discussed at the September district meeting on Friday.

 

