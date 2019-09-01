Off Peak Day Time Closures On Parts Of M7 Begin Next Week.

Kildare County Council says, westbound, the left-hand lane will be closed between 5am and 3pm after the N7 off-slip, for around 3.5 kilometres.

On Fridays, this closure will be in place between the hours of 5am t0 1pm; 2 lanes westbound will be available at all times.

Between the hours of 10:am and 8pm, Monday to Friday, the M7 Eastbound carriageway Lane 1 (nearside) and hard shoulder will be temporarily closed after the M9 merge for approx. 3.5km. - 2 lanes eastbound will be available at all times.

These closures are necessary in order to safely carry out and complete outstanding works to the verge areas of the M7