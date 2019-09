50 protestors have blocked all vehicles coming in and out of Kildare Chilling.

KFM understands that a protestor has been injured and taken by ambulance to hospital.

The protests are part of the ongoing Beef Protests.

Meat Industry Ireland has earlier said it's willing to resume discussions with farmers once blockades at its processing facilities are lifted.

Speaking to KFM, one of the protestors said they expect the crowd to expect to 100 people today.