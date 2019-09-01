Listen Live Logo

Newbridge Garda Wins Gold Medal at World Police and Fire Games In China

: 09/01/2019 - 13:17
Author: Eoin Beatty
aidan_green_2.jpg

 

A member of the Gardai from Newbridge in Co Kildare is celebrating after recently winning gold medals for two events in the World Police and Fire Games 2019.

Garda Aidan Greene from Newbridge won gold in both the benchpress and deadlift events at the World Police and Fire Games which took place in Chendu, China, this month.

The World Police and Fire Games was established in 1985 and is an Olympic-style competition which takes place every two years.

Above he is pictured with Inspector Jim Molloy, newly appointed inspector at Newbridge Garda Station.

