Calls For KCC To Identify Suitable Public Drinking Water Points In The Main Streets Of The Clane-Maynooth Electoral Area.

There are calls for KCC to identify suitable locations for public drinking water points in the principal streets of the main towns in the Clane-Maynooth electoral area with a design, plan and an outline of budget requirements in the next budget cycle.

The motion proposed by Green Party Cllr. Peter Hamilton also requested that, where possible, that the installation of such water points is included in planned street upgrades and public realm planning.

It will be discussed at Friday's Clane-Maynooth MD Meeting.