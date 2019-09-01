Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Calls For KCC To Identify Suitable Public Drinking Water Points In The Main Streets Of The Clane-Maynooth Electoral Area.

: 09/01/2019 - 13:27
Author: Eoin Beatty
water_splash.jpg

 

There are calls for KCC to identify suitable locations for public drinking water points in the principal streets of the main towns in the Clane-Maynooth electoral area with a design, plan and an outline of budget requirements in the next budget cycle.

The motion proposed by Green Party Cllr. Peter Hamilton also requested that, where possible, that the installation of such water points is included in planned street upgrades and public realm planning.

It will be discussed at Friday's Clane-Maynooth MD Meeting.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!