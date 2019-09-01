Calls On KCC To Provide An Update On Whether Vacant Kilcock Courthouse Can Be Used For Public/Community Use

There are calls for Kildare County Council to update the Clane-Maynooth municipal district on whether or not the council will contact the Department of Justice to avail of the opportunity as indicated by the Department for other public sector organisations to use the vacant courthouse in Kilcock for alternative public or community use.

It has been decided to permanently close Kilcock Courthouse and The District Court Area of Kilcock will be absorbed into the District Court Area of Naas

The Kilcock facility closed in 2016, requiring significant repair work.

Kildare North Labour General Election candidate, Emmett Stagg, says that has been costed at €208,000.

Construction of a new courthouse there would cost, at minimum, €3.85 million.

The decision to amalgamate is based on the fact that Naas Courthouse has successfully facilitated Kilcock sittings since 2016.

The motion proposed by Fianna Fail Cllr. Paul Ward will be discussed at Friday's meeting of the MD