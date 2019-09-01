Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Calls On KCC To Provide An Update On Whether Vacant Kilcock Courthouse Can Be Used For Public/Community Use

: 09/01/2019 - 13:45
Author: Eoin Beatty
kilcock_google_maps_satelite_view.png

There are calls for Kildare County Council to update the Clane-Maynooth municipal district on whether or not the council will contact the Department of Justice to avail of the opportunity as indicated by the Department for other public sector organisations to use the vacant courthouse in Kilcock for alternative public or community use.

It has been decided to permanently close Kilcock Courthouse and The District Court Area of Kilcock will be absorbed into the District Court Area of Naas

The Kilcock facility closed in 2016, requiring significant repair work.

Kildare North Labour General Election candidate, Emmett Stagg, says that has been costed at €208,000.

Construction of a new courthouse there would cost, at minimum,  €3.85 million.

The decision to amalgamate is based on the fact that Naas Courthouse has successfully facilitated Kilcock sittings since 2016.

The motion proposed by Fianna Fail Cllr. Paul Ward will be discussed at Friday's meeting of the MD

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!