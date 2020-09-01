Listen: KWWSPCA Caring For 7 Pups Seized By Athy Roads Policing Unit.

Kildare West Wicklow SPCA is charing for a litter of pups seized by Gardai.

The 7 Pomerianian cross pups, who are 6 weeks old, were recovered by Athy Roads Policing Unit at a speed checkpoint on the M7 near junction 14 Monasterevin

They found the pups, who had not been vaccinated or microchipped, in the boot.

The driver had no paperwork, and the animals were seized by gardai and handed over to an animal shelter.

A file is being prepared for the DPP.

Gardai say the incident is under investigation

Shauna Byrne is KWWSPA Animal Welfare Officer

Speaking to Kildare Focus, she says the pups were in poor condition.

Image courtesy Kildare Garda Division.