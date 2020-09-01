Listen: LVA Says Decision On Re-Opening Of Pubs Could Mean Publicans Defaulting On Their Mortgages.

K Country

Author: Ciara Plunkett
The decision to delay the reopening of pubs could lead to thousands of publicans defaulting on their mortgage.

The Licensed Vintners Association is warning that this will happen when the moratorium on mortgage repayments ends later this month.

It feels government policy will directly damage the credit rating of thousands of pubs that are still closed.

Donall O'Keeffe, Chief Executive of the LVA, says publicans have no way of repaying their mortgage while their business is closed:

