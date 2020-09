Kildare's newest road has opened to traffic today.

It is the Southern Internal Link Road (SILR) on South Green in Kildare Town

Kildare County Council says the route includes new roadway linking the South Green Roundabout to the Dunmurry Road

The design and site supervision for the scheme was carried out by DBFL Consulting Engineers.

Liffey Developments Ltd., were appointed by Makros Ltd., as the main contractor.