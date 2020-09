Public health teams have been brought in to a school in Dublin, which has sent 30 pupils home due to a Covid-19 case.

The Primary School in South Dublin sent an entire class home as a precaution, after one student tested positive for coronavirus.

The school says the decision is based on HSE advice, and the child didn't contract the virus in the school.

Education Minister Norma Foley says it's now in the hands of public health officials:

Stock image: Shutterstock