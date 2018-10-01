K Drive

Apple Accused Of Secretly Deploying Beauty Filter On Its New iPhone.

: 10/01/2018 - 10:55
Author: Ciara Plunkett
apple_logo.jpg

Apple has been accused of secretly deploying a beauty filter in its new iPhone.

Owners of the XS and XS Max handsets have been posting pictures online alongside photos taken on their old phone to highlight the difference.

The new phone appears to show them with fewer blemishes and brighter skin - as if they are wearing foundation

Customers say the beauty filter has been secretly applied to make consumers think the phone is better.

Rival smartphones have similar beauty filters, but they are optional.

