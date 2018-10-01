Minister: There Is A Lack Of Accountability In The Executive Functions Of Local Authorities.

There is a lack of accountability in the executive functions of local authorities, according to the Minister responsible for Local Government.

A proposal that would give citizens the power to directly elect their Mayors is to be considered by a number of counties.

Cork, Limerick and Waterford will hold a a plebiscite next May, while a Citizens Assembly will discuss the implications for Dublin.

Minister John Paul Phelan says people are becoming increasingly concerned with the lack of accountability in democracy.