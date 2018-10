An investigation into the tragic deaths of three men in Kerry is being carried out by the Gardai and the Marine Casualty Investigation Board.

It's believed one of the men - whose body was found close to the Coonanna shore - was trying to raise the alarm.

The men from Latvia had been living in Tralee and Killarney and went out fishing regularly in the area.

This local man used to be a fisherman and says the weather can change very quickly in the area: