Listen Back: Monday's Edittion Of Kildare Today With Shane Beatty.

: 10/01/2018 - 16:28
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Listen back to hour one of Kildare Today with Whitewater Shopping Centre: we explore the idea of councils taking back bin collections responsibilites, a new drugs harm reduction programme aimed at Kildare & why 5,000 have signed a petition calling for an end to inpatient charges.

Listen back to hour two of Kildare Today with Whitewater Shopping Centre: The ISPCA on why it feels children should be taught animal welfare in school, Cllr. Fiona McLoughlin Healy on a disturbing discovery in Newbridge & Ger McNally reviews the weekend sporting action.

