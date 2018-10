House prices in Kildare are 69% above their lowest point.

Daft.ie has released its report for the third quarter of this year, showing the average house price in this county is €265,000.

There has, however, been a slow-down in the rate of house price increase.

Its most notable in Dublin, Galway, Limerick, Waterford and Cork.

Ronan Lyons, economist at Trinity College Dublin and the author of the report - explains why: