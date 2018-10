Ireland is at risk of missing its tobacco-free target date by 27 years.

The Government has promised to have less than 5 per cent of the population smoking by 2025.

But the HSE says based on current trends, this target will not be met until 2052.

Currently 22 per cent of Irish people smoke on a daily basis.

Paul Gordon from the Irish Cancer Society says more support needs to be given to people who struggle to quit: