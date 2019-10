Plans for a Direct Provision centre in Oughterard in Co Galway have been shelved.

The controversial proposal will not now go ahead after the applicant withdrew from the tender process.

Locals have been staging a round the clock protest outside the centre for the last 3 weeks in opposition to the decision to base up to 250 asylum seekers in a former hotel.

Developer Sean Lyons says there was a lack of support from the Department of Justice;