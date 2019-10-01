The Eleven To Two Show

One Dead, 10 Injured, In Sword Attack In Eastern Finland.

: 10/01/2019 - 12:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
One person's died and at least ten people are injured, after a man reportedly with a sword attacked people at a college in eastern Finland.

Two of those hurt are in a serious condition after police were called to the site in Kuopio.

Officers opened fire, and one person's been arrested.

