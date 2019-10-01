Gardaí Renew Appeal For Information On Missing Kilcock Teenager.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information on a missing Kilcock teenager.

13-year-old Chantelle Doyle, who is missing since Sunday 22nd September, was last seen in Enfield, Co. Meath.

Chantelle is described as approximately 5 foot, 2 inches, of slight build, with long brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a black jacket, black leggings, a black top and green/blue Nike runners.

The teenager is known to frequent the Dublin City Centre, Tallaght, Balbriggan and Ballymun areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 6667800, or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.