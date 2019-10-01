K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Johnson Says He Is Making Concessions During Brexit Negotiations.

: 10/01/2019 - 17:30
Author: Ciara Plunkett
boris_johnson_pendulum_summit_dublin_10_01_2019_image_3_rolling_news.jpg

The British Prime Minister insists he's making concessions during his Brexit negotiations with the European Union.

He says it’s a big compromise for the UK to offer to make the rules on farming and food the same in Northern Ireland as they are in the EU.

The arrangements over the border remain the big sticking point in withdrawal talks.

But Boris Johnson says the UK is entering a critical point:

Fianna Fáil last night described the plan as "effectively a border with a buffer zone".

Geographer Richard Cantwell has been examining the proposals.

He calculates some 625-thousand people would end up living in no-man's land north and south of the Border.

 

File image: Boris Johnson/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!