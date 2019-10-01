Johnson Says He Is Making Concessions During Brexit Negotiations.

The British Prime Minister insists he's making concessions during his Brexit negotiations with the European Union.

He says it’s a big compromise for the UK to offer to make the rules on farming and food the same in Northern Ireland as they are in the EU.

The arrangements over the border remain the big sticking point in withdrawal talks.

But Boris Johnson says the UK is entering a critical point:

Fianna Fáil last night described the plan as "effectively a border with a buffer zone".

Geographer Richard Cantwell has been examining the proposals.

He calculates some 625-thousand people would end up living in no-man's land north and south of the Border.

File image: Boris Johnson/RollingNews