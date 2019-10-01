DoJ: Disappointed Bidder Withdrew From Oughterard Direct Provision Centre.

The Department of Justice says it's disappointed to see a bidder pull out of plans to set up a direct provision centre in Oughterard, Co. Galway.

The applicants withdrew from the tender process last night, following weeks of protests by locals in the area.

A Department of Justice spokesperson says other bids will now be evaluated, but Ireland is "perilously close" to having no accommodation to offer asylum seekers.

Edythe McAleer, who opposed the Oughterard centre, says locals are willing to welcome asylum seekers to the area, but not under the terms of direct provision:



File image: Dept. of Justice/RollingNews