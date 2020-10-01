Listen Live Logo

Listen: Gove Says, Following Beginning Of Legal Action By The EU Against The UK, That He Has Clear "Red Lines".

10/01/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The EU's begun legal action against Britain over a controversial law which could change the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

The British government says its alterations would ensure trading continues between different parts of the UK, but admits that might also breach international legislation.

It says it'll respond to a letter from Brussels in due course.

Michael Gove - the UK minister in charge of no-deal planning - says progress is still being made on a trade agreement.

Michael Gove/Wikipedia

