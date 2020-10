Property prices, nationally, are rising at their highest level in over three years - but they are steady in Kildare.

Asking prices across the country rose by 5.2 per cent in the third quarter of 2020.

It follows a 3 per cent drop in the previous three months, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Kildare average is €220,000; no change on the previous quarter.

Conall MacCoille, the chief economist with Davy, says the outlook remains uncertain.

Stock image: Shutterstock