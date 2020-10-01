Listen: 7 Gardai Joined Kildare Divisional Protective Services Unit

7 specially trained Gardai have joined the newly formed Kildare Garda Divisional Protective Services Unit

It focuses on the investigation of sexual and domestic crime.

Garda personnel assigned to DPSUs have been provided with specialised training to help with the investigation of sexual crime and domestic abuse.

Gardai have also been trained to investigate child protection and online child exploitation.

DPSU member, Detective Sergeant Diarmuid Lalor has been speaking to Kildare Focus.

Detective Sergeant Lalor joined Ciara Plunkett on this afternoon's programme: