Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Almost Half Of FLAC Cases Opened On Behalf Of Callers To Roma Legal Clinic.

: 10/01/2020 - 15:28
Author: Ciara Plunkett
flac_logo.jpg

Almost half of case files being dealt with by the Free Legal Advice Centre last year were were opened on behalf of callers to FLAC's Roma Legal Clinic.

Over 200 callers claimed they had been discriminated against, according to Flac's annual report for 2019.

A Roma woman was awarded 6,000 euro because she was refused a job for wearing a traditional Roma skirt, while 2 Roma women were compensated after being removed from a Dublin bus.

Flac Chief Executive, Eilish Barry, joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus.

eilis_barry.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!