Listen: Almost Half Of FLAC Cases Opened On Behalf Of Callers To Roma Legal Clinic.

Almost half of case files being dealt with by the Free Legal Advice Centre last year were were opened on behalf of callers to FLAC's Roma Legal Clinic.

Over 200 callers claimed they had been discriminated against, according to Flac's annual report for 2019.

A Roma woman was awarded 6,000 euro because she was refused a job for wearing a traditional Roma skirt, while 2 Roma women were compensated after being removed from a Dublin bus.

Flac Chief Executive, Eilish Barry, joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus.