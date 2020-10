189 people in Kildare have been diagnosed with Covid 19 in the 14 days to Wednesday.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says the county's incidence rate for that period is 84.9 cases per 100,000 people.

The national incidence rate is 92.1 and 4,384 people have been diagnosed with Covid 19 in the two weeks to September 30th

Stock image: Pixabay