Two Cars Seized In North Kildare.

: 10/01/2020 - 15:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Two cars have been seized in North Kildare.

Naas Roads Policing Unit, conducting a checkpoint in support of Operation Fanacht, stopped both vehicles.

They say neither driver had insurance, and were not on essential journeys.

Proceedings are to follow, in both instances.

Image courtesy An Garda Siochana

