Large Parts Of Kildare May Experience Water Supply Disruption Throughout The Weekend.

: 11/01/2018 - 12:25
Author: Ciara Plunkett
breaking_news_2.jpg

There may be extensive, but intermittent, disruption to water supplies in parts of east and north Kildare for three days, from tomorrow.

Dublin local authorities, on behalf of Irish Water, will begin works on a water-main in Rathcoole on Friday evening.

This main supplies large parts of Kildare.

Premises in Red Bog, Kill, Rathmore, Arthurstown, Bullock Park, Eadestown, Tipperkevin, Kilmalum, Straffan, Ardclough, Clane, Baltreacy, Newtown, Donadea, Johnstownbridge, Kilshanroe, Derrinturn and parts of Carbury may experience intermittent issues such as  loss of pressure and/or complete loss of supply during these works

Works begin at 8pm on Friday, and may not conclude until 5pm on Sunday.

