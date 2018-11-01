Listen: Experts Say All Schools Built After 2008 Should Be Independently Assessed.

There are calls for all schools built after 2008 to be independently assessed.

17 schools examined for structural defects will now need intervention after on-site inspections.

13 schools are still being reviewed, with a decision expected later today.

Out of 42 schools built by Western Building Systems, the Department of Education says 11 won't need any works carried out and are cleared to open.

Scoil Phádraig Naofa, Gaelscoil Átha í and Athy Model School will be able to re-open, fully, on Monday.

They do, however, require the construction of a ence around the building and protective decking

These works will commence today

In regard to Gaelscoil Átha í and Athy Model School the works only need to be carried out to the external of the General Purpose Hall extensions.

Kildare town’s Gaelscoil Mhic Aodha is subject to ongoing structural Assessment and analysis. It is thought the detail of that assessment will be available tomorrow evening

Orla Hegarty is a lecturer at the School of Architecture at UCD - she says all schools constructed after 2008 need inspecting: