Listen Back:Thursday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Clem Ryan.

Listen back to hour one of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Newbridge mother, Lynn Walsh, who is pleading for a new home so she can properly care for her 10 year old daughter, who is receiving palliative care; FF Maynooth MD Darragh Fitzpatrick, on local issues, and FF TD, Fiona O'Loughlin, on inspections at 42 schools constructed by Western Building Systems.
Listen back to hour two of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Rachel Corbally from Naas, who suffered a stroke aged 48...she says her life was saved by a thrombectomy. Kildare Executive Librarian, Mario Corrigan,on the unveiling of a plaque honouring the 750 people in Kildare who died in WWI, Dr. Anne O'Brien on her report: Reporting Mental Health and Suicide: Challenges Facing Journalists.