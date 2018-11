Gardai are renewing their appeal for information on the murder of a Polish man in Ballincollig, Co. Cork, earlier this year.

Mikolai Wilk was brutally killed by a gang armed with weapons who had entered his home at Maglin in the early hours of June 10th.

His partner was also assaulted.

Later that morning a BMW was found on fire at Ballinora around 6 kilometres away.

Garda say a number of people have come forward but they are appealing to anyone else with information to contact them.