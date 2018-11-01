The Night Shift

Thousands Of Homes, Businesses & Farms In Kildare Facing Three Days Of Water Disruption.

: 11/01/2018 - 15:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Thousands of Kildare homes, businesses and farms are facing three days of be extensive, but intermittent, disruption to water supplies

Dublin local authorities, on behalf of Irish Water, will begin works on a water-main in Rathcoole on Friday evening.

This main supplies large parts of Kildare.

Premises in Red Bog, Kill, Rathmore, Arthurstown, Bullock Park, Eadestown, Tipperkevin, Kilmalum, Straffan, Ardclough, Clane, Baltreacy, Newtown, Donadea, Johnstownbridge, Kilshanroe, Derrinturn and parts of Carbury may experience intermittent issues such as  loss of pressure and/or complete loss of supply during these works

Works begin at 8pm on Friday, and may not conclude until 5pm on Sunday.

 

