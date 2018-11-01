Listen: AA Says Enforcement Of Existing Speeding Legislation More Important Than New Laws.

The AA says enforcing the current laws for speeding are more important than introducing new ones.
Speeding is the most frequently committed offence on Kildare roads.
On average, 75% of penalty points issued in the county in any given month are for breaking the limit.
The Irish Daily Mail says the Transport Minister plans to introduce a sliding scale for penalties - so the faster a driver is going, the more they are fined.
The current speeding fine is €80, no matter how fast a motorist is traveling.
The AA's Conor Faughan understands why the proposal is being considered:
