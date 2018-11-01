The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Bishop Of Meath & Kildare Expresses Shock At The Smashing Of 100 Windows At Tullamore Church.

: 11/01/2018 - 16:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
bishop_pat_storey_meath_and_kildare_06_05_2015_rollingnews.jpg

The Bishop of Meath and Kildare has expressed her shock and disappointment at the attack on St Catherine’s Church, in Tullamore.

Over 100 panes of glass were broken in the church windows.

It is believed that the windows were damaged sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Initial estimates suggest that repairing the damage, and installing security precautions, will run into many thousands of euro.

Bishop Pat Storey said, “St Catherine’s and the Charleville Centre do great work across the community in Tullamore. It is a very upsetting event for parishioners as they assess the damage. We want to assure the parish of the prayers of the rest of our diocesan family. The support from the wider community is a source of encouragement at this difficult time. We also pray for those who caused this needless damage.”

 

File image: Bishop Pat Storey/RollingNews.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!