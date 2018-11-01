Bishop Of Meath & Kildare Expresses Shock At The Smashing Of 100 Windows At Tullamore Church.

The Bishop of Meath and Kildare has expressed her shock and disappointment at the attack on St Catherine’s Church, in Tullamore.

Over 100 panes of glass were broken in the church windows.

It is believed that the windows were damaged sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Initial estimates suggest that repairing the damage, and installing security precautions, will run into many thousands of euro.

Bishop Pat Storey said, “St Catherine’s and the Charleville Centre do great work across the community in Tullamore. It is a very upsetting event for parishioners as they assess the damage. We want to assure the parish of the prayers of the rest of our diocesan family. The support from the wider community is a source of encouragement at this difficult time. We also pray for those who caused this needless damage.”

File image: Bishop Pat Storey/RollingNews.