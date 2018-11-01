The Night Shift

SEC Unveils Faster Leaving Cert. Appeals Process.

: 11/01/2018 - 16:59
Author: Ciara Plunkett
exams_sign_on_door_as_gaeilge_no_3_rollingnews.jpg

A faster Leaving Cert appeals process has been announced by the State Examinations Commission. 

Next year's results of the Leaving Certificate will be issued a day early - on Tuesday the 13th of August while CAO Round 1 offers will be given to students by Friday 16th of August. 

The results of appeals will be released 3 weeks earlier than the normal time-frame. 

In most cases those who are successful in securing their preferred course following a points upgrade will be able to start in the current academic year. 

Student supports will also be put in place in higher education institutions to ensure that students starting late are not disadvantaged. 

File image:RollingNews.

