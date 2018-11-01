Listen: Young Man Dies After Being Stabbed Numerous Times In Athy Incident.

A murder investigation has been launched after a 32 year old man was stabbed to death Athy

The man, understood to be a father from the Nurney area, was stabbed numerous times at around half five this morning following a row on Duke Street in Athy.

A group of young men were in the area at the time and quickly left the scene after the stabbing.

The victim, who lived in a village nearby, was taken to hospital but has since died.

Superintendent Martin Walker says someone drove the victim's car away from the scene.

Mayor of Kildare, Martin Miley, knew the victim.

He says he was a hard-working man.