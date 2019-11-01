The Eleven To Two Show

6 Kildare TDs Join Clem Ryan On This Morning's 'Kildare Today'.

6 Kildare TDs, who claimed a total of €385,403 in Dáil expenses, and did not take part in votes on a combined total of 185 days between, will be Clem Ryan's guests on this morning's edition of Kildare Today.

TDs must record their attendance to claim expenses under the Travel and Accommodation Allowance scheme.

However, data compiled by RTÉ Investigates, using published Oireachtas attendance records for all TDs, and data obtained under the Freedom of Information Act shows "shows some TDs failed to take part in any votes on almost 50% of the days when they recorded their attendance in Leinster House and at least one vote occurred."

Fiona O'Loughlin (€ 71,960)/No of days on which TD was recorded present without registering a vote: 71
Catherine Murphy (€ 25,603)/No of days on which TD was recorded present without registering a vote: 31
Martin Heydon (€ 71,960)/No of days on which TD was recorded present without registering a vote: 25
Frank O'Rourke (€ 71,960)/No of days on which TD was recorded present without registering a vote: 22
James Lawless (€ 71,960) /No of days on which TD was recorded present without registering a vote:35
Bernard Durkan (€ 71,960) /No of days on which TD was recorded present without registering a vote:1

This data does not include Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, Ceann Comhaire, Seán O'Fearghail, as the Ceann Comhairle does not ordinarily vote.

