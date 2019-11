Changes come in to effect on the road layout for those leaving Naas to join the M7, westbound, from this morning.

Those seeking to access the motorway, via the Naas to Newbridge Road, will take the second exit off the Bundle of Sticks roundabout.

Historically, motorists took the first exit.

After the second exit, they will travel on the Naas-Newbridge Road for around 300 metres, before joining the M7, westbound.

The temporary change is to allow completion works on the roundabout.