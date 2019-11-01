The Eleven To Two Show

Road Works Continue In Kildare Town & Athy Today.

: 11/01/2019 - 08:04
Author: Ciara Noble
road_sign.png

Road works are continuing in Kildare Town and Athy today.

Resurfacing and associated works are underway on the N78, Athy, from its junction with the Castledermot Rd, up to and including, the roundabout at Gallowshill.

They are in effect, daily, between 8am and 6pm, and aren't scheduled for completion until November 15th.

A stop/go system is in place

A section of the Dunmurry Road in Kildare Town remains closed ,

Kildare County Council is carrying out resurfacing works between the Mondello Junction and the Dunmurry Road railway bridge.

A road closure will be in place for the duration of the works, which are due to conclude later today.

Diversion routes will be in place and will be clearly signposted.

