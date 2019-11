There will be overnight closures on the M7 tonight.

Kildare County Council says the Junction 9 (Naas North) exit from the N7 Westbound will be closed from 10pm this evening.

Motorists advised to exit the N7 Westbound at Junction 8 (Johnstown), then divert through Johnstown to join the R445, and continue their journey.

The slip lane will be reopened before 5am on Saturday morning.