Planning Permission Granted For Treatment Clinic & 375 Homes For Sections Of Magee Barracks Site.

: 11/01/2019 - 08:12
Author: Ciara Noble
magee_barracks.png

Two key planning permissions have been granted for sections of the Magee Barracks site in Kildare Town, for a state-of-the-art €100 million cancer treatment clinic and, separately, for 375 homes.

An Bord Pleanála has up-held, on appeal, the planning permission grant to Londsale Ltd by Kildare County Council for the proton cancer treatment centre on a separate part of the site.

The applicant appealed against several of the conditions imposed by Kildare County Council.

ABP has decided to remove conditions 26, 27 and 34 from the permission, and amend condition 25, so that "The developer shall pay to the planning authority a financial contribution in the sum of €243,600 as a special contribution under section 48(2)(c) of the Planning and Development Act 2000".

Londsale can now proceed with demolishing 6 buildings on the site, and build a 1, 2 and 3 storey cancer treatment facility, with a footprint of 3,555sqm.

The project, for which no start date has been issued, is expected to create scores of construction jobs, and permanent positions, on completion.

ABP's Order may be viewed here.

 

An Bord Pleanála has given the go-ahead to Ballymount Properties Limited for 375 homes and a creche.

It's for the section of the site bounded to the east and south by Hospital Street.

ABP has attached 19 conditions to the Ballymount permission; the Order is available here.

