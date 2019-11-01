Listen: The Number Of People Homeless In Ireland Is Greater Than The Population Of Athy.

The number of people homeless in this country is now greater than the population of Athy/.

Homeless figures for September show there are 10,397 people now living in emergency accommodation, of whom 184 are in Kildare.

It's the third month in a row that the figure has risen, nationally.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has insisted Rebuilding Ireland IS working, saying some 700 families have left homelessness so far this year.

But Fianna Fail's housing spokesperson Darragh has slammed the plan saying these figures should not be accepted; and must be addressed.