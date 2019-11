Kildare Fire Service responded to 18 "malicious outdoor fires" on Halloween night.

These included blazes at playgrounds, wheelie bins and in bushes, trees and bales of hay or straw.

Kildare firefighters also tackle a large fire in Porterstown in Kill in which a number of trucks and a commercial unit were damaged.

The cause of that blaze is under investigation.

KFS also responded to 3 bonfire related call-outs.