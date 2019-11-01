Man Appears Before High Court On Extradition Warrant Issue By Essex Police.

A 23 year old man from County Down has been remanded in custody, after appearing before the High Court on foot of an extradition warrant.

Eamonn Harrison, from Mayobridge, is wanted by Essex police to face charges in connection with the deaths of 39 people in the back of a lorry in England.

Earlier, an appeal was made in Belfast for two brothers, wanted for questioning as part of the probe, to come forward.

It was revealed police had already spoken to one of the men from Armagh by phone.

Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Stoten wants anyone who may have information on their whereabouts to contact police: