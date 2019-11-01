Friday Night Rhythm

Google To Buy Fitbit For $1.8 Billion.

11/01/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Google is buying Fitbit for 1-point-8 billion euro

The fitness company has more than 28 million active users around the world.

The firm's chief executive says it'll exploit Google's resources to accelerate innovation and make health even more accessible to everyone.

 

 

 

