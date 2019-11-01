IRC: Communities Can Welcome Asylum Seekers & Oppose Direct Provision System.

The Irish Refugee Council says communities can welcome asylum seekers while also being opposed to the direct provision system.

It's after plans to accommodate 13 vulnerable women on Achill Island in Co Mayo were postponed due to protests outside the hotel where they were due to be staying.

Many of those opposed to the plans say that neither the hotel nor the area is suitable to house asylum seekers.

But Nick Henderson from the Irish Refugee Council says people shouldn't suffer because of a flawed system: